Over the past day, 9,859 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia. 174 people died, 5,563 recovered. This was told in the operational headquarters to combat the spread of the disease.

The growth rate is 0.8%. It is specified that 27.6% of those infected have no clinical manifestations of the disease.

The regions with the lowest rates of increase in COVID-19 cases included the Chechen Republic – 0.2%, the Moscow Region, the Nenets Autonomous District, the Chuvash Republic – 0.3%, as well as the Republic of Tyva, Tula Region, and the Republic of Tatarstan – 0.4%.

The total number of infected people in Russia reached 1,204,502. During the entire pandemic, 21,251 people died from coronavirus, and 975,859 recovered.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, over the entire period, over 47.2 million laboratory tests for coronavirus infection were carried out. 226.4 thousand people remain under medical supervision.

Earlier it was reported that a device was created in Russia that can recognize the presence of up to 86 types of viruses and bacteria in the air, including COVID-19.