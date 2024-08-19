The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, through the City Municipality Centre, has completed the development and rehabilitation of the natural beautification elements of the median strip on Sultan Bin Zayed the First Street (traffic), in the area between Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Street and Mohammed Bin Khalifa Street – Al Nahyan area, as part of the plan to develop and rehabilitate the natural beautification assets within Abu Dhabi Island, and in support of improving the quality of life.

The municipality explained that the development works aim to improve the overall aesthetic and civilized appearance of the city, and to improve the quality of life to make society members happy, as well as to raise the efficiency of the municipality’s assets, enhance the elements of sustainable natural beautification in the median strip, reduce irrigation water consumption rates, and facilitate periodic and future maintenance work.

According to the municipality, the scope of work included the construction of sub-irrigation networks, protection of existing service lines, construction of a maintenance sidewalk on the edges of the median, as well as the implementation of paving works with tiles, sand mounds fixed with sustainable and environmentally friendly adhesives, in addition to planting flowering trees, ornamental shrubs and soil covers.

She pointed out that the works included the construction of 6,900 linear metres of sub-irrigation networks, the construction of a maintenance sidewalk on both sides of the median island with a length of 1,500 metres, the implementation of paving works with tiles for an area of ​​6,000 square metres, and the installation of 2,000 square metres of sand in the form of hills with adhesive materials.

The municipality also focused on enhancing the elements of natural beautification, as the business area witnessed the planting of approximately 98 thousand trees, plants and flowers, including 77,300 ornamental shrubs, 98 flowering trees, 6,750 cactus plants, 18,700 square meters of soil covers, and 13,800 seasonal flowers.

The municipality affirmed its constant and continuous keenness to enhance the standards of sustainability and quality of life, through implementing development and rehabilitation projects for natural beautification elements and increasing the agricultural area in various regions and facilities within its geographical scope, in line with the comprehensive renaissance and continuous development witnessed by Abu Dhabi and its suburbs at all levels.