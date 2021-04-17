The Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority reported that the number of those registered in the electronic linkage system for alarm devices “Aman” with the operations room of the General Department of Civil Defense reached 980 facilities during the first quarter of this year 2021, explaining that the system promotes rapid response to fires if they occur Confirming that installing the system is mandatory for all facilities in the emirate, in application of the highest levels of prevention and safety.

During her presentation of the results and achievements of the authority, which it achieved during the first quarter of this year, she indicated that the Salama Institute for Preventive Training to Reduce Occupational Safety and Health Risks was able to train 956 persons from the workforce on methods to prevent accidents in the work environment, and to facilitate the process of compatibility between safety management systems. National and international occupational health, by offering special training programs for workers in the Emirate of Sharjah, focusing on the importance of occupational health and safety, to make Sharjah an environment free from accidents and risks.

She indicated that the authority inspected 1566 establishments in the emirate during the first quarter of this year to ensure that they adhere to the preventive requirements and apply security and safety standards, as the inspections included industrial, commercial and residential facilities and government agencies. Accidents happen, and they will be suddenly visited to ensure that they are modified and improved.

She added that the authority, through the Preventive Training Institute, has conducted awareness-raising training for 1,432 people of various nationalities since the beginning of this year, with the aim of spreading awareness in the areas of health and safety and reducing the rates of injuries in order to reach a society free of accidents.





