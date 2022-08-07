Official statistics issued by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection showed that the UAE continued to maintain a recovery rate of the total number of people infected with the “Corona” virus (Covid-19) of up to 98%, for more than 15 consecutive months, and it is among the highest in the world.

The number of “PCR” tests for early detection of people infected with “Covid-19” in the country exceeded 179 million examinations, and the number of active cases that are still receiving treatment decreased to 1.88% of the percentage of infected people since the emergence of the virus.

In detail, the indicators of recovery from “Corona” reflected the strength of the UAE health system and its efficiency at the global level, as well as the proactive vision of the country in the face of the “Corona” pandemic, and confirmed the readiness of the health system and the speed of its response.

The UAE has proven its success in managing the crisis through proactive steps and deliberate plans with the aim of containing, minimizing repercussions and preserving gains. This success has been achieved due to national harmony among all sectors at the state level.

This harmony comes within the wise state strategy that has adopted a tight balance between its sectors with the aim of achieving sustainable recovery, which contributed to the UAE achieving second place globally in the “Bloomberg” index among the best countries in flexibility in dealing with the “Covid-19” pandemic, which indicates that The country is dealing with the pandemic effectively, which has enabled it to be among the top countries in the global index.

The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management confirmed that “the authorities concerned with managing the pandemic in the country are still working on the continuous review of the data,” noting that monitoring operations continue to read the developments of the pandemic and study ways to reduce and prevent its risks with flexibility and transparency, pointing out that “this approach is The main factor that has boosted the community’s confidence in all the measures and decisions announced during the past two years.”

The authority said in media statements that the first line of defense in the UAE has worked for more than two years without stopping. Thanks to these efforts, the country has achieved in its response to combating “Covid-19” global efforts, through which it led exceptional centers in reaching the stage of recovery. In following precautionary measures, and neglecting the societal role in maintaining public health and acquired immunity.

The authority noted the health system’s readiness and speed of response to deal with infections, with the aim of protecting society and immunizing it from the spread of the virus, and following a strategy to expand the scope of examinations at the state level, to contribute to containing infections and receiving the necessary treatment for them, whether the cases are critical or simple, and promoting the culture of periodic examinations.

The authority reiterated its calls for the necessity of adhering to the preventive and precautionary measures of wearing masks in closed places, avoiding crowded places, taking caution and caution when traveling and ensuring the procedures for the destination to travel to, through the platforms of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and not tolerating the conduct of periodic checks, noting that « “Covid-19” is still present, and the first line of defense is still responding to it, with the aim of protecting lives and national gains, and for the purpose of protecting society.

Indicators of recovery from “Corona” reflected the strength of the UAE health system.

The state has proven its success in managing the crisis, through proactive steps and well-thought-out plans.

The country dealt with the pandemic effectively and placed it among the top countries in the global index.