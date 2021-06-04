Pride, patience and no confidence. These were the keys to the message that Francisco offered to his players after beating Almería 3-0 in the first leg of the playoff semifinal. The coach praised the work and effort made by his players to pass over the Indálico team, but quickly urged them to think about the return. They are only 90 minutes away, in the best of cases, from reaching the final, although any moment of doubt or error can complicate their qualification. The 3-0 is a result that “we would all have signed before starting the game” and it should be good in Almería. It is time to trust a group that is finishing the course at a spectacular level and that, in addition, is showing a very high level of reliability.

Francisco’s work since he arrived last year at Girona has been excellent and it is that he has given the group a competitive gene that is leading him to be untouchable. Chain nine duels without losing (eight wins and a draw) and the numbers allow him to face the return with optimism. Because of the results obtained in the league, 98 percent would make him a finalist. Or what is the same, of the 42 markers harvested between Montilivi and at home, only one would leave him out of the playoffs. Would the 3-0 endorsed by Lugo in the Anxo Carro on matchday 7. Given that there are no penalties in these promotion heats, if the end of overtime is reached with a 3-0 favorable to Almería would pass the Andalusians to the final. It would be beneficial for them to have been ranked better than the Gironans. Hence, an excess of confidence can lead to a scare.

Maintaining the competitive tension in a playoff in which the margin of error is minimal seems crucial and if something is influencing Francisco is in it. But there is more data that allows Girona to trust that the rojiblanco first team will play his second playoff final in a row and it is that in the last eight meetings, they have only conceded two goals. The defensive system works and in last Wednesday’s game against Almería they did not let the rival shoot at goal. The only two shots Juan Carlos received went out.