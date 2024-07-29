At the national level, in the last 30 days the conditions of droughtdue to the recent rains already them hurricanes. To such an extent that today, only 51.2% of the country faces some degree of droughtcompared to 73.8% last month, that means that the number of municipalities with problems of drought decreased from 2,138 to 1,150 municipalities, according to the Monitor of Drought in Mexico that elaborates WITH WATER.

But, you may wonder, conceptually, what is the drought? According to international standards, drought is the insufficiency of water volume in sources of storageas are the dams, rivers, lakes and groundwater And this happens, because delay of rains.

To measure the intensity of the drought The following are used parameters:

Abnormally dry: which is a pre-drought level.

Moderate drought: some crop damage and high risk of fires.

Severe drought: probable crop losses, high risk of fires and restrictions on water use.

Extreme drought: major crop losses and widespread restrictions on water use.

Exceptional drought: exceptional and widespread losses in agriculture, risk of fires and total shortage of water in reservoirs, streams and wells.

However, while the outlook for the situation has improved at the national level, droughtin Sinaloa has worsened in the last 30 days.

In our state, all 20 municipalities face some degree of droughtof which 14 municipalities are facing exceptional drought: Angostura, Badiraguato, Cosalá, Culiacán, El Dorado, Choix, Elota, El Fuerte, Guasave, Juan José Ríos, Mocorito, Salvador Alvarado, San Ignacio and Sinaloa.

While 5 municipalities have drought extreme: Ahome, Concordia, Mazatlán, Rosario and Navolato and 1 municipality, severe drought (Escuinapa).

It should be noted that the 14 municipalities with exceptional drought concentrate 59% of the population of Sinaloa, while 39% live in the 5 municipalities with extreme drought and 2% live in the municipality with severe drought.

This means that 98 out of every 100 people in Sinaloa live with problems of extreme and exceptional drought, which are the 2 highest and most serious levels of drought.

But the big question is, given this serious situation that most of us in Sinaloa are facing, what programs and support are federal, state and municipal authorities providing to citizens?

Because it is one thing to face drought in cities and quite another to face it in working-class neighborhoods and in rural areas.

CONAGUA, Civil Protection, the General Secretariat of Government, the Secretariat of Health, Welfare, Agriculture and Livestock, and the Secretariat of Fisheries and Aquaculture should coordinate on this issue.

Since citizens need to receive drinking water, food supplies and health programs, mainly for the most vulnerable population.

While to mitigate the drought in productive activities, it would be very interesting to know how the budget of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock has been applied, particularly the 45 million pesos of the Program for Agricultural Disasters in Temporary Zones and the 14 million pesos of the Water Rescue Program.

Therefore, I ask you, dear reader: to mitigate the drought faced by the 20 municipalities of Sinaloa and guarantee the human right to water, what support have the authorities at the three levels of government provided?

