THE Government of the Balearic Islands has revealed that 98% of frontline healthcare workers have received the coronavirus vaccine.

The Ministry of Health said that as of yesterday, 7,209 out of 7,331 medical professionals have been given the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

In the entire region, 15,403 of the 22,590 people promised the jab have also been vaccinated.

Breaking this number down by island, 11,586 people have been vaccinated in Mallorca, 1,751 in Menorca, and 2,066 in the Pitiusas, which is made up of Ibiza and Formentera.

The administration of the second dose, needed for the vaccine to be effective, is set to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, official data from the Ministry of Health show that the Balearic Islands are at the bottom of the table for the country for the number of doses received.

Autonomous communities with a population similar to the Balearics have been handed twice as many doses as the region.

For example, some 40,000 vaccines have arrived in Aragon, Asturias, Murcia and Extremadura, while the Balearics has only been given approximately 20,000.

It come as doctors in Mallorca have asked the Balearic government to enforce a two week home confinement due to a surge in COVID-19 admissions in hospitals.

Led by Doctor Jordi Reina, a virologist at Son Espases Hospital, the group warns that the island’s health system. is at risk of collapsing.

Reina said: “The population should be confined for two or three weeks to allow the health system to recover and reduce the spread of coronavirus.”