Dubai Municipality confirmed that the percentage of commitment of food establishments in Dubai to food safety reached 98%, and it is considered one of the best cities in the world in implementing food safety standards, requirements and controls.

Sultan Al-Taher, Director of the Food Safety Department in the municipality and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Conference on Food Safety, said that the number of food establishments in Dubai increased during the last three years by 15%, to reach more than 21 thousand food establishments, despite the “Covid” pandemic. -19” and its repercussions.

In a press statement on the sidelines of the 16th Dubai International Food Safety Conference, Al-Taher said that the Emirate of Dubai enters about eight million tons of food annually, and is subject to control and auditing, pointing out that 80% of the food that enters the UAE is through the Emirate of Dubai.

He added that the percentage of food establishments in Dubai’s commitment to food safety reached 98%, noting that the “Dubai Expo” was visited by more than 24 million visitors, and no food poisoning case was recorded during the six-month exhibition period.

Al-Taher stated that the municipality is studying the application of “Food Safety Metaverse”, with the aim of qualifying and enabling food handlers in food establishments with continuous learning and metavirs technology to follow best food safety practices, and training workers in food establishments to apply food safety requirements through this technology and training in the virtual world, so that They feel as if they are actually being trained to apply all the requirements related to food safety, such as temperature checks, food, etc.

He said that the food inspection system, which assesses the level of compliance with food safety standards and requirements in food establishments, works on the principle of transparency and automation of the inspection process, as reports and evaluation are issued and automatically sent to the official in the establishment.

He added that the municipality launched the Million Voices initiative for food safety, which aims to raise awareness of behaviors to prevent foodborne diseases by committing to voting for food safety, as the municipality seeks to make food safety a culture and a lifestyle behavior for consumers.

Al-Taher pointed to the “Green Path” initiative launched by the municipality, through which the smooth release of imported food shipments to the local market is facilitated through entry points in the Emirate of Dubai after reviewing and auditing the request, in accordance with the requirements for importing the shipment electronically and the standards for the imported food product, and the country of origin, in addition to some Standards for importing companies.