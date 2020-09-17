A Hessian speedster took his speed frenzy to extremes: To his bad luck, however, he delivered a race with a civil patrol from the police. With 98 km / h more than allowed.

Wiesbaden – a 39 year old man has dealt with his BMW 7 Series of the F01 series a illegal car racing delivered – but with a Civil car of the Autobahn Police Wiesbaden. According to the police report, the man initially fell on the speedometer A 66 in the direction of Rüdesheim. There he shot with high speed and one very noticeable driving style past the officials. The police immediately took it persecution up – and started recording with the one installed in your vehicle Video documentation system.

Of the Speed ​​junkie fell below the necessary three times distance to vehicles in front. A collision was there Avoided by a hair’s breadth. Then the man accelerated at allowed 100 km / h believe it or not Tempo 198 – and finally went with me screeching tires from the A66 onto the tangent to the A643 in the direction of Wiesbaden. After a wild chase succeeded police stopping the speeder – now he even faces jail time. You can read the complete article on the illegal car race at 24auto.de* *24auto.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network