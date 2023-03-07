​98 judicial control officers with four government agencies in Abu Dhabi took the legal oath before the Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Counselor Ali Muhammad Al Balushi, marking the start of practicing judicial control functions with regard to crimes and administrative violations that fall within their jurisdiction and are related to their job duties in accordance with legislation and regulations. mast.

​A legal oath-taking ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department for the inspectors who hold the status of judicial officers, and who represent four entities, including the Department of Culture and Tourism, the Department of Economic Development, the Abu Dhabi Council for Quality and Conformity, and the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

Al-Balushi stated that granting the status of judicial officers to the inspectors, in implementation of the decisions issued by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, supports efforts to enhance competitiveness in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, by ensuring the quality of services provided in All sectors, in light of the implementation of comprehensive control and continuous follow-up, while ensuring the implementation of procedures related to control and auditing operations, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

He pointed out that qualifying and training candidates to obtain the status of judicial police officers, in accordance with best practices and approved international standards, comes within the list of priorities aimed at achieving justice and preserving rights, while devoting the principles and foundations of monitoring and inspection in the correct manner, which were drawn by the law to ensure the proper application of the procedures in force. in the service sectors.