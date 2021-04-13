The inspection campaigns carried out by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality on food establishments resulted in the seizure of 98 food establishments that violated health and nutritional standards and measures to combat the Corona virus.

The municipality said that the Public Health Administration has formed field work teams to intensify inspection campaigns on food establishments, verify that they meet health requirements, and adhere to the application of precautionary and preventive measures that limit the spread of the Corona virus.

It stated that 469 visits were carried out on food establishments, including restaurants, kitchens and shops, and the campaigns resulted in warning 339 establishments and violating 98 establishments.

She pointed out that the campaign targeted 41 bakeries for enlightenment, and it was ensured that workers adhere to personal hygiene requirements, sterilize bread preparation and preparation areas, and central markets for selling vegetables and fruits were visited, and the focus was on the extent to which storage areas meet the health requirements, in addition to making sure of the sources of vegetables and fruits. Displayed.

She indicated that 30 hypermarkets were visited, and the inspection team focused on the storage and display areas, the extent to which they applied health requirements, and emphasized the prevention of the accumulation of goods and the congestion of shoppers.

The campaigns aimed to ensure the implementation of preventive measures in food establishments in general and the updates related to them.





