Ajman Police Commander-in-Chief, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, praised the excellent performance in the comprehensive city police station, which resulted in achieving strategic indicators and promoting digital transformation in the provision of services, which was positively reflected in the high rate of customer satisfaction with the services provided by the center to 98. % during 2022.

This came during his annual inspection of the comprehensive city police station, accompanied by the Deputy Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department, Colonel Saeed Khalifa Al Ketbi, and they were received by the head of the center, Lt. Col. Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi. Which raised the conversion rate to 100%, which led to a 75% decrease in the attendance of customers to the service center, and a decrease in service time by 43% from last year, bringing the service delivery time to 2.54 minutes, and waiting time to 1.50 minutes, praising the center’s interest in proactive services. Which boosted customer satisfaction with proactive services to reach 98.3%.

He also reviewed the results of the most important security initiatives implemented by the center, which contributed to reducing alarming crimes by 24%, and criminal reports decreased by 7%, and praised the efforts of the center’s employees in implementing the proposals that enhance the quality of work and raise job satisfaction.

At the end of the inspection tour, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi held a meeting with the officers, and praised the distinguished efforts made at the city police station, stressing the need to intensify efforts and support initiatives that enhance the quality of life, raise the sense of safety in the emirate, and raise the percentage of customers’ satisfaction with the services provided. in the center.