In Chihuahua, 98.8 percent of corruption crimes reported by citizens in 2021 were not investigated by local authorities, according to data from the Disarming Corruption report by the organization Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity.

Of the 117,404 alleged acts of corruption reported by citizens that year, only 1,374 investigations were opened in the state, which represents a percentage of uninvestigated cases of 98.8 percent.

According to the study, which compared the number of investigation files for “crimes committed by public servants” reported by local prosecutors to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System and the figures of the statements of those who reported having been victims of corruption, according to the National Survey of Government Quality and Impact of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

Nationwide, more than 99 percent of corruption crimes reported by citizens in 2021 were not investigated by the authorities. For example, local prosecutors opened approximately 21 thousand corruption investigations. In the same year, in contrast, citizens reported 4.84 million cases. This means that prosecutors only handled 0.4 percent of the alleged cases, the study shows.

The proportion of total cases reported by citizens and the number of investigations does not vary much from state to state. The entities where prosecutors found the most acts of corruption in relation to the number of citizen reports are Baja California, Zacatecas and Colima, where 4.6, 2.6 and 1.9 percent of possible cases were investigated, respectively.

In contrast, the states in which prosecutors investigated fewer cases of corruption in relation to the people who faced this crime are Querétaro, Tlaxcala, Yucatán, Campeche, Durango, Guanajuato, Morelos, Nayarit and Sonora. In the first three states, prosecutors did not investigate 100 percent of the possible cases of corruption; in the others, they did not investigate 99.9 percent.

Even with 98.8 percent of cases uninvestigated in Chihuahua, it is the entity with the lowest percentage among the northern states of the country.