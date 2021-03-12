In Russia, over the past day, 9794 new cases of coronavirus were detected in 85 regions. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 4 370 617. The operational headquarters said this in its Telegram-channel on Friday, March 12th.

Most infections were recorded in Moscow (1610), St. Petersburg (957), Moscow region (476). Least of all – in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (1), the Jewish Autonomous Region and the Magadan Region (5 each)

48 people died per day, the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 91,220.

The daily rate of recovery was 13,496, the total – 3,973,029.