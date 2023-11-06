The Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, said that Israeli warplanes launched a series of violent raids on various areas of the Gaza Strip, most of which were concentrated on the western and northwestern strip of Gaza City.

She added that the raids, coinciding with artillery shelling, targeted the Beach Camp and the western strip of Gaza City, and also bombed the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital.

In the central Gaza Strip, warplanes bombed at least one house in Deir al-Balah, killing and wounding more than 15 citizens, the majority of whom were children and women. They also launched several raids on the east of the Bureij camp and the Maghazi camp.

Israeli aircraft also bombed a house in the Al-Zawaida area in the central Gaza Strip, killing 10 citizens and wounding others.

Wafa quoted local sources as saying that warplanes bombed a house in Tal al-Sultan, west of the city of Rafah, killing and wounding a number of citizens.