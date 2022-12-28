The 97-year-old former secretary of the Stutthof Nazi concentration camp, Irmgard Furchner, has appealed against the two-year probation sentence she received a week ago for complicity in the murder of 10,500 prisoners.

The defense of Furchner, who served as a stenographer in the field between the ages of 18 and 19, appealed to the Supreme Court for considering that the process involved irregularities.

The trial started on September 30, 2021, after several months of delay and an attempt to escape by the accused on the day the hearing was scheduled for opening of view.

The trial lasted 14 months, with a process of about 3,600 pages and accompanied by the testimony of 14 witnesses, eight of them survivors of Stutthof, the Nazi camp in occupied Poland where some 65,000 prisoners died.

The verdict set a precedent for being a civil servant, not a member of Hitler’s troops or a concentration camp guard. The expectation is that similar trials will take place, despite the advanced age of both the accused and the witnesses.

This case is part of a series of belated trials that follow the precedent set with John Demjanjuk, the Ukrainian sentenced in 2011 to five years for complicity in the killings at the Sobibor camp in occupied Poland.

Demjanjuk had been exiled after World War II to the United States, where he adopted American citizenship. Demjanjuk’s family exhausted all legal remedies against his extradition until he was finally handed over to Germany.

Demjanjuk attended his trial on a stretcher, never testified about the charges against him, and died months after his sentencing in a nursing home.

But his sentence set a precedent and was followed by other trials for complicity in Nazi crimes, always marred by interruptions and allegations of the accused’s poor health.

Thus, German justice brought other accused to justice, such as the so-called “accountant of Auschwitz”, Oskar Gröning, who in 2015 was sentenced to four years in prison for complicity in the death of 300,000 Jews that occurred while serving in what was the largest of Nazi extermination.

Some lawsuits have been unsuccessful because of the accused’s mental or physical inability to attend the trial or the inability to support the charges with survivor testimony.