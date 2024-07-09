A 97-year-old federal judge who was suspended from office by a U.S. appeals court last year after being found unfit to serve due to age-related cognitive and physical impairments lost a lawsuit Tuesday in an attempt to return to work.

Judge Pauline Newman challenged her stay by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, a court that focuses on patents, trademarks and other matters, with a lawsuit alleging that a 1980 law called the Judicial Conduct and Disability Act that sets out the process for removing judges violates the U.S. Constitution.

U.S. District Judge Christopher “Casey” Cooper on Tuesday rejected Newman’s claims that the law violates constitutional due process rights. Cooper in February dismissed other constitutional claims raised by Newman.

Her lawyer, Greg Doolin, told Reuters that Newman would appeal the verdict.

Representatives for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chief Judge Kimberly Moore of the Federal Circuit said in orders published last year that Newman showed signs of serious cognitive and physical impairment and accused her of refusing to cooperate with investigations into her mental health.

Newman is the oldest U.S. federal judge not to hold a part-time position. Appointed to the Federal Circuit by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, she is a respected figure in patent law on the court, which has often ruled on cases involving large corporations.