The Ajman Municipality and Planning Department announced that 97% of the health and food establishments’ compliance with food safety laws and regulations, according to the report issued by the department for the third quarter of the current year 2022.

In this regard, the Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector in the department, Eng. Khaled Moeen Al Hosani, confirmed that the qualified competencies prepared their plans to improve the index of compliance of health and food facilities with regulations and regulations, in accordance with the directives of the rational government, and the keenness of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, head of the department, and the follow-up of the director general of the department, Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Nuaimi, for all projects that seek to preserve the health and safety of community members, and to harness all the efforts of the Department to achieve the desired goal.





Al Hosani added that the Public Health Department worked to prepare action plans and initiatives in accordance with best practices and national plans to preserve public health in the emirate, which contributed to raising the level of commitment of food and health facilities, business sustainability and encouraging the investment climate in the public health and food sector in the Emirate of Ajman, which witnessed an increasing turnout during recent years in the emirate.

Al Hosani said that the department provided many facilities in the licensing procedures and granting approvals to operate the facilities within integrated electronic systems that work to make the investor happy. In meeting the needs of the public health and food safety sector.

Al Hosani talked about the smart inspection system “Raqib”, which is an integrated smart system for managing all inspection and control tasks, within a unified system at the department level, to achieve efficiency and effectiveness of inspections and periodic follow-up, noting that the classification of public health facilities within the inspection and inspection lists updated periodically to comply With the type of activity and health risks in the facility, create positive competition to achieve the best.

Al-Hosani indicated that training and qualifying inspectors, obligating establishments to provide a qualified and approved food safety official from the department in each food establishment, implementing approved food safety systems, implementing qualitative sessions from the sectors of economic activities affiliated with public health, and strengthening joint cooperation with the supervisory and regulatory authorities at the state level in the field of health Public participation and food safety within electronic systems and approved procedures, in addition to involving the community in raising observations and complaints about food and health facilities within smart applications, and communicating with the unified contact center of the Government of Ajman 80070 around the clock, are combined factors that affected achieving the best results.