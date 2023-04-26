A digital survey conducted by Emirates Today, to monitor the level of awareness and responsibility of individuals and families towards children with autism, revealed that the vast majority of families would not abandon their child if he was born on the autism spectrum, at a time when the Ministry of Community Development warned of the need to pay attention to a number of signs. Which reveals the presence of one of the spectrum of autism in the child, stressing the importance of early detection, which allows starting rehabilitation and treatment plans at a young age.

Emirates Today conducted the survey on the occasion of the United Nations declaring the month of April as Autism Awareness Month, by focusing on activities and events that support people with autism, educating community members about the nature of autism, and understanding its characteristics, with the aim of contributing to enabling them to obtain their rights, through By understanding their needs and challenges further.

Emirates Today asked three questions in the survey. The first is, “Do you know what autism is?” The sample of respondents to the question reveals that about 80% of the social networking community members know about the disease.

The second question in the survey monitored the family’s acceptance of the autistic child, and stated, “If you have a child with autism, what do you do?” 97.7% of the respondents said that they would accept his presence and rush to provide him with treatment.

The third question in the survey focused on, “Who is responsible for caring for children of people of determination, following up on their rehabilitation and training, and raising awareness of their rights?” 88.8% said that it is the responsibility of the family and society, compared to 11.2% who said that it is the responsibility of the parents and the family, while the percentage was zero for the answer that says it is the responsibility mother only.

Autism is defined, according to the “Unified National Classification of Disabilities (People of Determination)” in the Emirates, as a disorder of the central nervous system in the brain region, and that it is a type of other developmental disorder that begins in the early stages of growth. The classification describes the disease as a deficiency in the development of sensory and linguistic perception, which affects the individual’s ability to communicate and social interaction, and the emergence of different behaviors and responses to environmental stimuli.

The Ministry of Community Development is implementing awareness plans to introduce autism, spread knowledge of the rights of people with autism spectrum disorder and the rights of people of determination from other groups, and provides early intervention programs to rehabilitate and train them in specialized government centers.

The Ministry issued a detailed guide explaining to parents the symptoms and indicators that appear in a child with autism, stressing the importance of presenting the child to specialists, to decide whether he needs a medical diagnosis that confirms that he has autism or not.

Children with autism spectrum disorder show deficiencies in communication and social interaction, as well as specific behavioral patterns or abnormal sensory responses, such as not responding to their own names, and lack of interest in and interaction with people.

