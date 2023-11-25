The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, confirmed that the successes of the labor market in the private sector in the country have contributed significantly to raising estimates of GDP growth during the current year by 3.5%, and the UAE labor market has also witnessed significant growth in the total number of women working in the private sector. By 26.9%, pointing out that the Emiratization file in the private sector achieved historic growth rates, with the total number of citizens working in its establishments and companies exceeding 85 thousand male and female citizens.

The minister said in media statements: “The private sector achieved unprecedented growth exceeding 9.1% at the level of employment registered with the ministry, during the current year, compared to last year, and 10.5% at the level of registered establishments this year, compared to last year.”

He added: “These record and pioneering numbers reflect the extent of awareness and commitment enjoyed by the components of the UAE labor market, including establishments and workers, which was a major reason for the growth of companies registered in the wage protection system by 97.5%, and the commitment of 95% of workers in the labor market in the private sector to integration.” And joining the employment insurance system, in addition to the participation of 6.6 million male and female workers in the unemployment insurance system, from the federal and private government sectors. The Minister pointed out that the labor market in the country has become characterized by a very high status and high competitiveness at the regional and global levels, thanks to the directives and care of the leadership that supported the development of many important practices and models that have become global, both at the level of well-being and the provision and appreciation of labor efforts, as well as the enabling legislation that It helped companies and establishments operating in the private sector achieve great successes, confirming that the UAE private sector has become a distinguished model that attracts local and international talents and investments.

Al Awar said: “In implementation of the leadership’s vision, the government’s motivating role comes through enacting legislation and decisions, launching initiatives to enhance the ease of business and the participation of Emirati cadres in the labor market, and attracting global talent, as International Monetary Fund estimates indicate that the country’s gross domestic product will grow by 3.5% this year.” %, and the growth of the UAE’s non-oil economy by 4.5%, according to World Bank expectations. Our data indicates a 10.5% growth rate in the number of establishments in the labor market, compared to 2022, in addition to a 9.1% growth in work permits in the same period.”