The strategic indicators of the police station sector in Dubai revealed a decrease in the rate of criminal reports by 77% for this year compared to last year. 100 thousand residents.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, affirmed that the Dubai Police General Command is full of a pioneering human resource, and is proud of the presence of distinguished leaders of police stations, who, with their performance, were able to prove that they are at a high level of competence and ability to enhance security and safety in their areas of competence, through the implementation of plans. security personnel with high professionalism, their constant communication and closeness to the community, and their pivotal role in achieving the strategic goals and directions of Dubai Police. And he stressed the importance of the police stations coming out with permanent and continuous development projects and proposals, with the aim of developing the police work system, indicating that the police stations were able to unite their efforts and work in a team spirit to achieve the strategic directions of the Dubai Police, which are represented in “a safe city, community happiness, innovation in capabilities.” In addition to striving to strengthen the relationship with various internal and external partners, and to develop the work system in a way that enhances security and safety in society.

This came during Al-Marri’s briefing on the results of the strategic indicators for the centers sector during the meeting held at the Dubai Police Officers Club, in the presence of the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansouri, directors of police stations, and a number of officers.

The Deputy Director of the General Department for Excellence and Leadership, Brigadier General Dr. Saleh Al-Hamrani, stated that the police station sector achieved an increase in the performance improvement rate, which amounted to 5.4%, while the job happiness rate in the opinion poll reached 97.5%, and the employee motivation rate reached 100%, and the rate of employment increased. Participation in local, regional and international awards, in addition to the high rate of customer happiness and the results of secret shopper surveys.

For his part, the Director of the Security Response Department in the General Department of Operations, Lieutenant Colonel Abdul Mohsen Abdul Quddous Al-Obaidli, reviewed the indicators of the police stations sector related to other sectors, including the indicator of the response time for emergency cases, which achieved two minutes and 34 seconds last year, and the indicator of the security presence of patrols in the areas of jurisdiction, which It reached 96.5%.