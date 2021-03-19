The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 9699. The total number of infected reached 4 437 938, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection said in its Telegram-channel on Friday 19 March.

9699 new cases of coronavirus revealed in Russia per day as of March 19

There are new cases in all regions of the country. Most of all infected – 1809 – were detected in Moscow. St. Petersburg (921 cases) and the Moscow Region (605 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The lowest growth rates were recorded per day in the Jewish Autonomous Region (two cases) and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (one case).

Also, over the past 24 hours, 443 deaths of patients with coronavirus were registered in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 94,267 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

Number of discharged patients increased per day by 12,337. A total of 4,049,373 patients recovered.