In Russia, 9,632 new cases of coronavirus were detected per day. This was announced on Saturday, March 20, by the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection.

“Over the past 24 hours, 9,632 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia in 85 regions. Of these, 11.8% had no clinical manifestations of the disease. 392 deaths were recorded. During the day, 11,279 people have fully recovered in Russia, ”the message says.

Most of all new cases were registered in Moscow (1728), St. Petersburg (899) and Moscow region (651).

In total, to date, 4,447,570 cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia in 85 regions. Over the entire period, 94,659 deaths were recorded, 4,060,652 people recovered.

Earlier on the same day, an infectious disease doctor, deputy director for clinical and analytical work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Natalya Pshenichnaya, said that the incidence of coronavirus by the end of the spring season could be significantly reduced, provided that the rate of vaccination was accelerated, and all protective measures were observed.

Currently, “it is important not to relax, to continue to observe protective measures and to increase the rate of vaccination,” the specialist emphasized.

On the eve of the WHO representative in the Russian Federation Melita Vujnovich noted that there is a decrease in the spread of coronavirus infection in Russia, while an increase in the incidence rate is again recorded in Europe.

