Rajesh Saroha, New DelhiThe way for contract renewal of East MCD contract teachers has been cleared. After the MHRD provided the budget for these teachers to the Delhi government, the concerned department of the government has allowed the teachers to be placed on contract again. From September 1, all these contract teachers will join their duties again. 962 teachers were unemployed for the last two months due to non-contract renewal. Rajesh Singh, the state project director of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan of the Delhi government, reached the East MCD Head Quarter late on Friday evening. According to the letter, East MCD can re-appoint all its contract teachers. Currently, these teachers have been asked to renew the contract from 1 September to 19 January 2021. Education Department officials say that orders will be issued soon regarding appointment of teachers. Nearly 1.50 lakh children study in East MCD schools. In addition to regular teachers, MCD has hired 892 contract teachers as well as 70 special teachers to teach these children. These teachers are known as (EVGC) Education Vocational Guidance for Counseling. In this way the total number of total contract teachers is 962. Their contract starts from 1 July and runs till 10 May. After this, the contract is also renewed as soon as the new session starts from the first of July. This time due to Corona, MCD had left these teachers to Lord Bharoso. Sonu Kumar and Anita Dalal, office bearers of the Delhi Teachers Council and contractual teachers Ekta Manch, say it has been 10-15 years for most contract teachers. Some teachers are already on contract. The Education Department cited the economic crisis that arose due to corona due to non-timely contract renewal. On Friday evening, the concerned department of Delhi government allowed the East MCD to renew the contract of these teachers. Due to the closure of the school, teachers will have to start teaching children through online.