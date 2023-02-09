While net profit increased by 22 percent to reach 2.75 billion dirhams ($750 million) over the past year, according to the company’s statement on the Abu Dhabi Financial Market website.

ADNOC Distribution witnessed a continuous increase in the total quantities of fuel sold during 2022, recording a growth of 8 percent year-on-year, with an increase of 19 percent in the quantities of commercial fuel.

The company attributed this growth mainly to the continuous economic expansion throughout the Emirates, the continued expansion of the company’s station network locally, and the increase in shopping traffic at service stations.

In a related context, the company’s board of directors recommended a dividend of 1.285 billion dirhams for the second half of last year, at 10.285 fils per share.

It is also expected that the total profits for the fiscal year 2022 will amount to 2.57 billion dirhams (20.57 fils per share), which means an annual profit return per share of 4.6 percent in 2022 .. based on the share price of 4.44 dirhams as in February 2023.

ADNOC Distribution distributed half of the profits for the year 2022 last October, and it is expected that the second part of the profits will be paid in April 2023, according to the approval of the shareholders.