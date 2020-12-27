A 96-year-old resident of a nursing home in Guadalajara (Castile-La Mancha Autonomous Community) was the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Spain, after which an employee of the institution was vaccinated. This was reported on Sunday, December 27, by the press service of the country’s Ministry of Health.

“Araceli Rosario Hidalgo is the first person vaccinated in our country. She was born in 1924, since 2013 she has been living in the Los Olmos de Guadalajara nursing home, “wrote the press service of the department in Twitter.

It is added that for the vaccination they chose the oldest guest and the youngest employee of the nursing home.

“Monica Tapias, a native of Guadalajara. And the assistant nurse at the Los Olmos de Guadalajara nursing home is the second vaccinated person in our country, ”the press service said.

The day before, on December 26, in Germany, the first person to receive the vaccine was a 101-year-old woman from a nursing home in Halberstadt (Saxony-Anhalt). In addition, 40 guests and 10 employees of the institution were vaccinated.

On December 27, a company began to vaccinate against COVID-19 with a drug produced by Pfizer and BioNTech for residents of the EU countries.