Veteran of the Great Patriotic War Alexei Khrulev from the Krasnoyarsk Territory said that after the death of his wife and second girlfriend, he decided not to be alone and wants to find himself a bride for the third time. This is reported by the NGS24 edition.

He met his first wife Elena after the war at a dance, they had five children, now only three daughters survived. Elena died 16 years ago, after which Khrulev met a neighbor on Valentina Street and invited her to live with him. She also passed away a few years ago, but the 96-year-old veteran does not despair. “I will not live alone. Bring me my grandmother, it’s bad for me alone, ”his 72-year-old daughter Valentina quotes Khrulev as saying.

Alexey Khrulev is a native of the Tomsk region, was drafted to the front in 1944. In October of the same year, he was sent to the 2nd Baltic Front in a marching company, on December 23 he took part in the battle for the first time, and on January 27, 1945 he was wounded in a tank attack. He was twice awarded the medal “For Courage”. In the first case, repelling a German counterattack, he destroyed four Nazis with automatic fire. The second time he was awarded for the battle in January 1945, when, noticing a killed comrade-machine gunner, he replaced him and shot three opponents.

After the war, he worked in Sakhalin, and then moved to the Krasnoyarsk Territory. Now he lives in the village of Elovoe near Krasnoyarsk.