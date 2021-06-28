The Director of Fujairah Municipality, Engineer Muhammad Al-Afkham, revealed to “Emirates Today”, a violation and warning of 96 health and food facilities that were not committed to preventive and precautionary decisions against “Corona” during the past month.

Afkham pointed out that the municipality conducted intensive inspection and control visits during the past month, to ensure that the facilities adhered to the precautionary measures against the emerging corona virus, which resulted in issuing 49 violations and sending 47 warnings to health and food facilities that did not comply with the preventive and precautionary decisions against the Corona virus, such as wearing masks and applying the system Physical distancing between workers, pointing out that the municipality is making efforts to contribute to limiting the emerging corona virus and reducing the chances of its spread, and to continue its inspection visits to food and its outlets, and to combat public health and environmental pests, in addition to the municipal inspection.

Al-Afkham indicated that the municipality took the decision to violate the authorities that are not committed to strengthening the precautionary measures in all public facilities, foremost of which are the beaches of the emirate and its affiliated areas, and public parks, and to launch awareness and inspection campaigns in them, to educate beachgoers, parks and vital places about the importance of physical distancing and wearing a mask with the aim of safety and prevention To reduce the chances of the spread of the new Corona virus.

He pointed out that the municipality has contributed oversight and awareness to limit the spread of the pandemic by setting preventive health controls for facilities since the beginning of the pandemic, so that they are constantly updated, in line with government directives issued in this regard. He explained that the municipality’s inspection teams conduct routine inspection visits to ensure that institutions comply with all precautionary requirements and measures, and that necessary measures are taken with non-compliant parties in accordance with the controls in place. He stressed the importance of community solidarity and cooperation to combat negative activities that violate laws, as they harm the health and safety of society and the environment, by reporting any violations through its multiple channels, whether through direct contact through the toll-free call office (80036) or through its channels in social media programs, pointing to The municipality will not tolerate violations and abuses that are monitored or reported by the public of consumers and dealers.



