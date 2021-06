96 pre-candidates died for Covid-19 during campaign in Paraguay

Funeral team prepares to transport the body of a healthcare worker killed by Covid in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, June 12| Photo: EFE/Nathalia Aguilar

The Ministry of Health of Paraguay reported on Friday that 96 pre-candidates died as a result of Covid-19 during the campaign of party elections next Sunday, prelude to municipal elections in October.

The campaign also left 8,445 pre-candidates infected with the coronavirus and 682 hospitalized, out of a total of 17,853 who took the test, said Guillermo Sequera, director of Sanitary Surveillance, at a press conference, with data from April 20 to June 15. Sequera added that, of those who died, three intended to be elected by the militancy of their parties to run in local elections.

The director, who recalled that the Ministry had issued a series of recommendations for a safe campaign for the elections, asked people to vote on Sunday, keeping in mind the same guidelines for security measures.

Sunday’s party elections, which will define the candidates who will compete for the positions of mayors and councilors in the next local election, will be the first to be held in Paraguay with unlocked lists and electronic voting machines. Municipal elections were scheduled for November last year, but were postponed due to the pandemic, which currently has a higher incidence in the country, with peaks of infections and accumulated deaths of just over 11,000 people.