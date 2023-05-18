The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed that 96% of the total workers in the private sector establishments registered with it are covered by the insurance coverage of the “workers’ protection insurance” system, which requires the employer to cover insurance against unexpected risks, such as the company’s bankruptcy or its inability to pay workers’ dues. .

It also revealed that the labor market in the UAE managed to achieve global leadership, and to rank first in six international competitiveness indicators, including four indicators in the Global Competitiveness Yearbook 2022, and two indicators in the “Global Talent Competitiveness 2022” report.

In detail, a government report stated that the integrated legislative environment established by the state paved the way towards a flexible and competitive labor market that attracts skills, explaining that the past year witnessed the updating of more than 40 laws to support the economic and societal system in the country, which included structural legislative reforms in the labor market to support the business sector. Regulating the relationship between workers and employers.

The report, which was recently issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, stated that the recent period witnessed the adoption of new rules that paved the way for the future of the labor market in the country, by creating new work patterns that are compatible with the new economic reality that the world is witnessing, as well as by making structural changes in the country’s residency laws. , to attract distinguished skills and competencies, and to allow these groups to self-employ in the country, within an integrated legislative framework that guarantees the rights of workers and business owners, and keeps pace with modern trends in the labor market by providing work patterns that are compatible with the requirements of the future.

According to the report, of which Emirates Today obtained a copy, the UAE has been able to benefit from its advanced legislative system and the various economic diversification strategies it pursues, in achieving advanced global ranks in international competitiveness indicators, which reflects the country’s vision and its ability to attract and attract the best minds and heads funds.

The report revealed that the labor market in the UAE was able to achieve global leadership and rank first in six international competitiveness indicators, including four indicators in the Global Competitiveness Yearbook 2022, issued by the International Institute for Management Development, including «working hours index, labor disputes index, The indicator of the percentage of the employer’s contribution to social insurance, the indicator of the low cost of compensation for terminating the worker’s services. Global Prosperity Report 2023), and the low cost of disconnection index (as part of the Global Innovation Report 2022).

The government report indicated that the country has developed a smart service system that keeps pace with the massive technological development and makes maximum use of the country’s advanced technological infrastructure. In the labor market, providing appropriate education to workers and employers, providing sufficient flexibility for business owners to determine contract periods and flexible types of work permits, taking into account the protection of employers’ rights through the non-competition clause, guaranteeing the employer’s rights during the probationary period, and appropriate compensation in the event of the transfer of the worker Ensure easy and free access to mechanisms and systems for settling labor disputes.

The report said: “Within the framework of the flexible policy system launched by the state to enhance the stability and flexibility of the labor market, and to ensure the protection and preservation of workers’ rights in the private sector, the Workers’ Protection Insurance System was launched, which is an innovative insurance system under which the employer provides insurance coverage against unexpected risks.” Such as the bankruptcy of the company or its inability to pay the workers’ dues, which include end-of-service gratuity, expenses for the worker’s return to his home country, non-payment of salary, the cost of transporting the body in cases of death and work injuries, ”stressing that the percentage of insured employment included in this insurance system has been recorded 96% of the total workers in the private sector establishments registered with the Ministry.

Consultation with «100 companies»

The report of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that the UAE was keen to develop a complete legislative system to protect the rights of both production parties (the worker and the employer), including Federal Decree Law No. (47) regarding unified general rules for work in Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding regulating business relations Work, which defined the rights and duties of the parties to the relationship.

The report referred to Ministerial Resolution No. 44 of 2022 regarding occupational health and safety and labor accommodations, in addition to adopting a wage protection system to pay workers’ wages on due dates, and Cabinet Resolution No. 33 of 2022 regarding work injuries and occupational diseases, and finally the Service Labor Law. assistance, pointing out that the drafting of these amendments was carried out in consultation with more than 100 companies in the private sector, with the aim of keeping pace with international best practices.