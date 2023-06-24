Study interviewed 63 people from different segments and locations and was carried out by the UN Refugee Agency and Innovare Research

A survey showed that 96% of refugees with businesses in Brazil want to expand their businesses in the country. O diagnosis was made from interviews with 63 people from the platform Entrepreneurial Refugees and carried out in partnership by UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) and Innovare Pesquisa.

Of the 63 people who responded to the questionnaire, 47 are from Latin America, 9 from the Middle East and 7 from the African continent. Among the participants, 96% expressed the desire to expand their activities in Brazil. In addition, 73% rated the quality of life in the country as “excellent“.

Another data from the survey that draws attention is the use of the internet for commerce. Although 47% have physical stores, the main means of selling products is through social networks (84%). The survey also shows that the companies of these entrepreneurs, in general, have an average time of existence of 3 years.

According to UNHCR, the data demonstrate the importance of entrepreneurship for the financial recovery and autonomy of refugees. For 69% of the survey participants, this is the main source of support for their families. In addition, 71% reported having a CNPJ (National Register of Legal Entities), which means they have a formal business in Brazil, with tax collection and other attributes.

According to the UNHCR, 60% of entrepreneurial refugees are women. There are, in all, 34 Brazilian cities with records of activities, with a greater concentration in São Paulo, Boa Vista and Manaus. The gastronomy segment stands out, but there are also businesses in the areas of crafts, design and art, fashion, among others. Entrepreneurship is generally not new: 63% had already undertaken in their country of origin.

Training and Bureaucracy

The data collected indicate that refugees seek to prepare themselves to work with entrepreneurship in the country. Among the participants, 81% underwent some training in Brazil. This includes courses promoted by UNHCR through the virtual platform Refugiados Empreendedores.

The formalization of the business and the bureaucratic aspects were pointed out in the survey as the main challenges for the development of the business: 23% of the participants mentioned this. The lack of funds for investment was mentioned by 21% and the difficulty with the language by 15%.

With information from Brazil Agency.