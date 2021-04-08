The ups and downs with the AstraZeneca vaccine have not discouraged teachers in the Region, who have come en masse to protect themselves against Covid. 27,183 Primary and Secondary teachers have already received the first dose, which represents a coverage of 95.9%. It is a “very high” rate, highlights Jaime Pérez, spokesman for the Ministry. It is a result comparable to that registered in health centers (96.8% coverage) and in nursing homes (94.4%).

The massive immunization of teachers occurs in the midst of changes in the Ministry’s strategy, without the continuous information on efficacy or adverse effects (very exceptional) having made a dent in this group, in light of the data.

In children’s centers, however, the campaign is progressing more slowly: so far, coverage has been 49.3%. The spokesman for the Ministry assures that these data “are being refined” because “there may be some error.”

The general response in the educational world contrasts with the anti-vaccination message of the counselor of this department, María Isabel Campuzano, who in numerous interviews has shown her refusal to be vaccinated and has questioned its safety. The Association in Defense of Public Health (ADSP) demanded his resignation yesterday. «His statements are unacceptable coming from a counselor of the Government of the Region. Nor can we share that the Minister of Health, when asked by journalists, avoids evaluating the statements by limiting himself to arguing that vaccination is voluntary, “lamented the ADSP in a statement. “The Government of the Region is sending citizens messages that generate mistrust, uncertainty and fear, thereby seriously hampering the transcendental vaccination program,” the association stressed. “There can be no other answer” than the dismissal of Campuzano, concluded the ADSP.

A higher rhythm



As with teachers, the vaccination campaign with the first dose is now practically completed among those over 80 years of age. 61,856 people in this age group (88.7% of the total) have already received the first puncture, and 58.4% have completed the immunization regimen, with both doses.

Health has begun this week to vaccinate the population between 70 and 79 years old, among whom only 4.1% have already received the first dose. Coverage is still very low in the group between 60 and 69 years old, with 19,265 first inoculations (13.1%).

In total, 270,112 doses have already been administered in the Region, 75.2% of those received. 175,605 people have received at least one dose, and 94,507 (7.6% of the population) have already completed the immunization schedule, with the two inoculations. In all Spain the three million vaccinated people were exceeded yesterday.