The App Tracking Transparency (ATT), a new privacy feature that Apple debuted in iOS 14.5, is a huge hit: According to new data from app analytics firm Flurry, only 4% of iPhone users in the United States left tracking turned on in the US. Applications. And this Facebook does not like at all.

App Tracking Transparency, released with iOS 14.5, is Apple’s new privacy feature that requires you to applications request permission to track it.

Users can also disable tracking for all apps by default.

Thus, iOS 14.5 users have the option, instead of completely enabling or disabling application tracking, to choose a restricted mode, so that the applications that can access this information can be chosen one by one.

Flurry Media published the very low number of users who left the function active. Photo Flurry Media

Facebook is not happy with this because it makes money by tracking our activity on the web. For this reason, the company is intimidating users by warning that it could charge them to use its services (Instagram, WhatsApp and other very popular ones).

Facebook placed a notice with the intention of making iOS users consent to the tracking. “Help keep Facebook free,” they ask.

The blockade, a big concern for Facebook

From April 26, the date on which ATT became operational, until May 6, the figures representing users who do not want to be tracked have ranged between 11% and 13% worldwide and between 2% and 5% in the United States. From the analysis firm they believe that this trend could continue in the long term.

“Until now, applications have been able to rely on the Apple Advertiser Identifier (IDFA) to track users for advertising and targeting purposes. With the release of iOS 14.5 this week, mobile apps now have to ask for permission to users who have upgraded to iOS 14.5 to collect tracking data. Given that participation rates are expected to be low ”, they explained from the study.

Blocking hurts Facebook’s business. AFP photo

“Flurry Analytics, owned by Verizon Media, is used in more than 1 million mobile applications, providing aggregated information through 2 billion mobile devices per month”, They added, to explain how the system works.

That number increases a bit if you consider international users: 11% of users worldwide have allowed applications to track them.

“App tracking transparency requires apps to obtain user permission before tracking their data on third-party websites or apps for advertising, or sharing their data with data brokers. Applications can request permission from users and, in Settings, users will be able to see which applications have requested permission to track so they can make changes to their choice at any time ”, they added from Flurry.

As more iPhone owners upgrade to iOS 14.5, we will begin to better understand the average number of users who subscribe and decline app tracking. However, these first few numbers tell a very clear story: the vast majority of people want their privacy.