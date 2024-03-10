96 million compensation for Germans: Mallorca government has to take out a loan

Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

A building ban in Mallorca ends with real estate entrepreneur Matthias Kühn receiving millions in compensation. A verdict that puts the Balearic Islands government in distress.

Port de Sóller – The Balearic island of Mallorca is not only a party heaven, but also a place of longing for many Germans. Pensioners are considering emigrating there, others are considering building a chic holiday home there. The Hamburg real estate agent Matthias Kühn wanted to take advantage of this – and in 1999 he bought a property near the popular port town of Port de Sóller. 33 luxury villas were supposed to be built on it, but that never happened. The region was declared a nature reserve in 2008 and was therefore banned from building. Kühn then went to court and was proven right Mallorca newspaper reported.

“Compensated with almost 100 million”: Real estate agent receives huge sum from the state treasury

Since 2008, the real estate mogul has been in a legal dispute with the government and the municipality of Sóller. Although a judgment was made last year, confirmation by the Supreme Court in Spain only followed on March 6th. This makes it clear: Matthias Kühn is entitled to a sum of over 96 million euros in compensation from the Balearic Islands government.

In a conversation with the Bild newspaper Kühn explained: “My company is being compensated by the Balearic Islands government with almost 100 million euros. This amount consists of the property value of 63,533,374.48 euros plus interest that has accrued since May 18, 2009. The interest amount up to March 6th is 32,308,461.56.”

Matthias Kühn with his wife Norma Duval 2021. (archive photo) © Manuel Cedron/agefotostock/IMAGO

Credit is necessary: ​​Governments are unhappy about high payments

This enormous sum is causing dissatisfaction in the government. Antoni Costa, the current deputy prime minister, accused the previous government of “irresponsibility” and “negligence” at the expense of taxpayers. Prices for Mallorca are rising anyway. She added that the payment would burn a “huge hole” in the state’s coffers. The amount is not available in this amount and the state government now has to take out a loan.

The former government, on the other hand, blames the current Prime Minister Marga Prohens. She claims that Kühn was promised that he could continue his construction project under certain conditions, which was then rejected. Kühn then filed a lawsuit.

Kühn is no longer building on the property

For Matthias Kühn, the verdict is a great relief, as he said Bild newspaper says: “I finally won. This gigantic and nerve-racking battle is over. I immediately shared the great news with my children and my wife.” But he also added that he would no longer be building in Port de Sóller: “I am no longer following the project in Port de Sóller. It has been sold to another company, is still declared a nature reserve and is practically worthless. A Matthias Kühn comeback is not yet planned.” How he will invest the money is still unclear.