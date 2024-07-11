There are 94 deputies and 2 senators who say they could contest the October election; PT and PL lead in number of pre-candidates

Survey of the Diap (Inter-Union Department of Parliamentary Advice) shows that 94 deputies and 2 senators announced their intention to run in the municipal elections.

In 2020, 123 people announced their intention to run. Only 63 ended up actually running. In other words, withdrawals are likely to be recorded until October and the number of 96 congressmen decreases.”Especially the names put forward to compete for mayoral positions in capitals with low voting intentions”, says Neuriberg Dias, Documentation Director at Diap.

Since 2012, Diap has recorded a decline in Congress’s interest in municipal elections. This trend goes hand in hand with the increase in the power of the National Congress. Each deputy currently has R$38 million per year to decide where to invest. Each senator has R$70 million.

The above calculation only includes individual amendments. If committee and bench amendments are taken into account, the amount could double. Few Brazilian municipalities have so much free cash to allocate wherever they wish.

“The changes in the Legislative Branch have made them more attractive, more autonomous, with more resources, more influence on the budget and public policies. It is a process of strengthening the Legislative Branch in contrast to a more fragile Executive Branch.“, says the political scientist Lucio Rennofrom the UnB (University of Brasilia).

PT and PL lead

The parties with the largest benches are those with the most congressmen who have announced their intention to run. Read the list below:

Consult in this link the list of names of congressmen who announced their intention to run in the 2024 municipal elections.