The obsession with obtaining a ticket for the Copa del Rey final on April 6 in Seville has established itself among the Athletic members who are trying at all costs to secure a place in La Cartuja. The first option is through the draw among those who have registered in the form that they had to fill out in the section of the club's website where they can access through their membership number.

The data provided by the club indicates that 42,271 people have done so, of the 43,649 members of the entity, that is, 96.8% of those who have the right to do so. The tickets are nominal, but the successful members may transfer them to other people, as long as they record the recipient's personal data, which will appear in the location.

All this means that, after the draw, more than half of Athletic's membership will be left without a ticket since the Spanish Federation has allocated 20,698 seats to each club and of them, in addition, the Bilbao entity will use at least a thousand to deliver to the sponsors and other commitments of the red-and-white club.

However, it cannot be ruled out that the presence at the Sevillian stadium is much greater than what the official sales data indicates, because Athletic fans find ways to get tickets in every possible way. The Federation has reserved 20% of the seats, a total of 10,349, and a large part of them will be sent to the different territorial federations that usually distribute them among the associated clubs. The clubs of the red-and-white club, scattered throughout the peninsula, fish in that fishing ground.

Also, even in Mallorca, where they are making efforts to get 20,000 trips to the peninsula, although it does not seem like an easy task. While Athletic has already scheduled several travel packages to Seville, with different modalities and prices, by bus, train or plane, the vermilion club has not even made public the system for awarding tickets. If all the seats reserved for Mallorca are not awarded, there will be demand in Bilbao.

There has even been the case that Athletic fans have tried to subscribe to the membership campaign for the second round, with prices between 140 and 420 euros, but their efforts have been in vain because the club has already closed that possibility once the quota was filled. .

In the last final with an audience that Athletic played, in 2015, more than 70,000 red and white fans traveled to Barcelona, ​​many of them without tickets, who followed the match from the Fan Zone installed between the Plaza de España and Montjuic. Those who did obtain it, through all possible means, outnumbered those from FC Barcelona, ​​despite the fact that it was played at the Camp Nou.

For Seville, a landing of more than 50,000 people is expected. The area reserved for Athletic fans is installed in Parque Magallanes, near the center, an area of ​​40,000 square meters, which in principle would close two hours before the game.

