The Director General of Police Operations in Ajman Police, Brigadier Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, confirmed that the efforts of the Traffic and Patrols Department to enhance road security and enhance traffic awareness, succeeded in achieving traffic indicators supporting the indicators of the national agenda, and achieved 96.3% in a sense of security on the roads, and zero traffic accidents. school in 2021.

This came during a virtual inspection tour of the Traffic and Patrols Department through the visual communication system, in the presence of the Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, Lt. Col. Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, his deputy Major Rashid Humaid bin Hindi, and a number of officers, according to the timed inspection program to see the progress of work procedures, discuss needs and requirements Development and modernization.

Al Matrooshi began his virtual tour by inspecting the work mechanism in the departments, branches and administration offices, and reviewed the results of achieving the traffic indicators supporting the achievement of the National Agenda Index, and praised their distinguished efforts that resulted in achieving 96.3% of feeling safe on the road during 2021, noting the initiatives to enhance the safety of school students. And awareness campaigns for students, their parents, and their transportation supervisors, which succeeded in reducing school traffic accidents to zero during 2021.

He was also briefed on the most prominent initiatives that were launched to support the quality of services and enhance their satisfaction and happiness, as well as the awareness efforts, techniques and means used to educate the public, and praised the quality of traffic services provided to the public, which rise to global competitive levels.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

