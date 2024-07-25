The Experts Department at Dubai Courts carried out 9,534 missions during the past year, out of a total of 11,488 missions assigned to it, and the average completion time for missions was 45 days, according to the annual report of Dubai Courts.

The report stated that in light of Dubai Courts’ keenness to conduct field inspections of experts’ offices, the index of field visits to offices rose during the past year to 234 visits, and 61 violations were monitored, 90% of which were corrected, compared to 209 visits in 2022.

In detail, Dubai Courts stated in its annual report on the performance index of last year that the Experts Department aims primarily to empower judicial expertise and enhance its role in achieving justice through the tasks assigned to experts. The monitoring and auditing efforts include monitoring field inspections, which numbered 9,500, of which 5,996 inspections were carried out during the past year, noting that this indicator reflects the department’s commitment to enhancing quality and professionalism in judicial work by empowering expertise and improving monitoring and auditing, which contributes to increasing public confidence in the justice system.

The report indicated that a large number of tasks (missions) were assigned to experts, amounting to 11,488 missions, of which 9,534 missions were carried out during the past year, with an average time of 45 days for completing these missions.

The courts confirmed that this rate is an indicator of the efficiency and effectiveness in implementing the tasks assigned to experts, as completing tasks within a specific period of time requires high technical skills and expertise, in addition to good planning and organization, and the diversity of tasks assigned to experts, according to the field in which they work.

She explained that the missions include a wide range of special tasks and assignments, and require careful analysis and the use of specialized skills to achieve high-quality results.

According to the annual report of Dubai Courts, the number of experts reaches 202, and the Emiratisation rate in the department is 84%, with 179 Emirati experts.

Dubai Courts stressed that localising experts is an important aspect of the emirate’s sustainable development strategy, by enhancing local talents and providing job opportunities and professional development.

She pointed out that a number of new experts were appointed in the Emirate of Dubai, amounting to 37 experts during the past year, who were chosen based on their expertise and specialized skills in several fields, noting that there are 48 experts participating in the “Aoun” volunteer initiative, with the aim of providing assistance and support to the local community through their professional expertise.

She added that 16 expert bodies have been approved in the Dubai Courts’ roster to cooperate with various institutions and departments in the emirate, by providing expertise and specialized consultations in cases related to their fields.

The report stated that within the framework of field inspection efforts on expert offices in Dubai Courts, 234 field visits were carried out to audit the offices, an increase of 12%, compared to 209 visits in 2022.

He pointed out that a number of violations related to the activities and procedures of expert offices were monitored and documented, amounting to 61 violations during the past year, and 90% of those violations were addressed after following up with the experts according to corrective procedures and directives to the offices, with the aim of regularizing their situations and adhering to the required standards and procedures.

. 84% Emiratisation rate in the Experts Department of Dubai Courts, with 179 Emirati experts.