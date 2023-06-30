The general secretary of Jupol, Aarón Rivero, made statements to the media on April 13 before the courts of Plaza de Castilla. Gabriel Luengas (Europa Press)

In theory, an affiliate is a safe vote. On paper, whoever pays a union’s monthly fee has an interest in seeing the union obtain the greatest possible representation and gives it their support when there are elections. But that’s only in theory and on paper. The union elections held in the National Police last Wednesday show that at the moment of truth this is not always the case. Police Justice (Jupol), the union that leads the offensive against the Government of Pedro Sánchez, encouraged by the parties of the right, lost that day four of the eight representatives that it had obtained in 2019 for the Police Council, the joint body negotiation between the agents and the Ministry of the Interior. Behind the disaster is precisely that the 14,787 votes it obtained represent only 60% of the 24,312 affiliates it officially had at the end of last May. Four years ago, when it swept the union elections, it managed to attract 29,272 votes, more than twice as many as now, with approximately 16,000 members.

After learning of the setback, Jupol issued a statement in which he limited himself to accusing the “dirty play and cheating” of Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska of his poor results. Hours later, a spokesperson for the union pointed out to EL PAÍS the existence of other factors in the sharp drop in votes, including the low turnout, which remained at 54.6%. In fact, this is one of the arguments used by the organization to downplay the difference between the number of affiliates and the votes received. “It has affected all the unions that have seen their votes reduced with respect to the affiliates they have in their ranks, and Jupol has not been an exception in this regard,” he points out.

This spokesperson points out that the date of the vote [que fue defendida por el propio sindicato frente a otra una semana antes] It has also taken its toll on the union’s electoral results as it coincided with a period in which there are numerous police officers on vacation “as well as the operational mobility that on these dates means that many agents are outside their usual squads covering summer reinforcement operations in coastal areas or, for example, in Operation Passage of the Strait”.

In this sense, he adds that the general elections to be held on July 23 “has meant that many police officers have had to advance their vacations as they have to participate in the special election operation, which has further reduced the workforce. available to vote in these Police Council elections.” In the 2019 elections, the elections were also held in June, specifically on the 19th, and then 73% of the agents went to vote. So, the discrepancy between the number of members and the number of voters was suffered by the until then majority organization, the Unified Police Union (SUP), which despite having close to 18,000 members at that time, only obtained 9,517 votes.

However, other union sources point to other causes in the decline in votes for Jupol and, above all, in the difference between affiliates and votes obtained. “Four years ago they presented themselves as something different from the traditional unions and, in the end, they have ended up being just like them. Many of them have let us down,” says a member of the Police Salary Justice (Jusapol), the platform formed by police officers and civil guards created in 2017 to demand salary equality with the Mossos d’Esquadra and which was the seed from which Jupol emerged. “They promised a lot and have delivered almost nothing. They sold smoke,” says another agent who left the union a long time ago.

Natan Espinosa, who was one of the founders of Jusapol and who has now been a director on the Equalization Now (EYA) lists, a split from Jupol that in these elections has obtained 4,008 votes with only 400 affiliates, influences this line. “In these four years they have not complied with their electoral program, they have modified their code of ethics to comply with it and they have not achieved any progress in equalizing wages,” he denounces to explain not only the loss of votes from his former union but also the low participation in the Basic Scale, the one that includes more agents. Espinosa assures that if Jupol had not participated in these elections in coalition with another organization, Alternativa Sindical de Policía (ASP), it would have obtained even worse results.

In similar terms, the leader of another union expresses himself, who asks to remain anonymous, and who attributes the decrease to non-compliance with the program that in 2019 led Jupol to sweep the elections ―”they put into motion certain things that they said they would never do ”―, but also to the alleged financial scandals that have shaken the union in recent years. In June 2021, these led to the dismissal of its then general secretary, José María García, for the alleged charge to the organization’s accounts of allegedly unjustified expenses for clothing, medicines, and other personal purchases. More recently, the opening of an investigation into the use that various current leaders of Jupol have supposedly made of bank cards and that is still being investigated in a court in Madrid was revealed.

Finally, some sources attribute part of the detachment of the affiliates to the supposed image that Jupol has given of closeness to the PP, Ciudadanos and, above all, Vox. “When Jusapol was born [en 2017], political neutrality was one of its banners. Now it already treats all parties equally”, says one of the agents who joined that movement and who is now disenchanted. “I joined to defend my professional and labor interests, not to make demonstrations for politicians to go,” says another. Espinosa, the leader of EYA, points in the same direction and highlights the presence on the Jupol lists of the policeman Samuel Vázquez, who was about to run in the municipal elections on May 28 on the Vox lists for the Fuenlabrada City Council (Madrid), which he considers has “cast [a Jupol] in certain political ideals.

In the last year and a half, the union has organized three demonstrations in Madrid, two of them to influence a political law, the reform of the Citizen Security law ―known as gag law― and not to demand wage and labor improvements. Both were encouraged by the three parties of the right with the outstanding presence of leaders of all of them. In the first, held on November 21, 2021, Jupol managed to gather 20,000 people in the center of Madrid, according to data from the Government Delegation. In the second, last March, there were only 4,000, a fifth. In its electoral campaign, the union has claimed the supposed success of thwarting the reform of the gag lawwhen in reality it was the disagreement of the left-wing parties in Congress that led to the failure of the modification of the norm.