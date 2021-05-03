Paris (AFP)

The European Football Confederation (UEFA) announced that 9500 fans would be allowed to attend the European League final “Europa League” in the Polish city of Gdansk on May 26, after it got the green light from the local authorities.

The Confederation indicated that Polish officials agreed to a capacity of 25 percent in the “Gdansk Stadium”, which can accommodate nearly 40 thousand spectators.

The final match may witness a purely English confrontation, after Manchester United put ahead by sweeping Roma 6-2 in the first leg at “Old Trafford”, while Arsenal host the Spanish team Villarreal on Thursday, after losing 1-2 last week.

Fans from outside Poland will be allowed to attend, as UEFA has stated that each club will receive 2,000 cards, while another 2,000 cards will be offered for sale to the general public.

As for the remaining cards, they will be distributed to other parties such as sponsors, partners, official transport channels and national federations.

“The fans coming from abroad will have to comply with the restrictions and requirements for entering the limits that will be in effect at the time of the final match, as no exceptions will be granted to ticket holders,” the federation said in a statement, adding that they may be required to present a paper proving that they have received the vaccine or a negative test result. Covid-19 ».

The Gdansk stadium on the Balkan coast, which hosted matches during the 2012 European Cup, was the scene of the final match of the European League last season, before the pandemic prevented that.

The competitions were completed by the grouping system in Germany, where the Spanish club Sevilla was crowned champion at the expense of Italian Inter.