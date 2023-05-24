How did you feel about the content of this article?

The officer fired his Taser pistol at the chest and back of the elderly woman, who weighed 43 kilos and was 1.57 meters tall. She fell and hit her head. (Illustrative image only) | Photo: Bigstock

Australian police confirmed on Wednesday (24) the death of a 95-year-old woman with senile dementia who was surrendered last week with a taser by a police officer while carrying a knife inside a nursing home.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of Clare Nowland, aged 95, this evening. Mrs Nowland died peacefully in hospital,” New South Wales Police said on their Facebook page.

The police highlighted the mark left by the woman in their community and stressed that the family asked for privacy in these “difficult times”.

The officer who used a taser to subdue her after responding to an emergency call at a nursing home in the town of Cooma, about 430 kilometers southwest of Sydney, has been suspended.

The incident occurred on Wednesday of last week when the agent, who has 12 years of experience and who was not named, and a colleague went to the Yallambee nursing home after receiving a call reporting that the woman was “armed” with a knife.

When she refused to let go of the knife and “slowly” approached the agents on her walker, the police officer fired his taser pistol into the chest and back of the elderly woman, who weighed 43 kilos and was 1.57 meters tall. She fell and hit her head.

After the incident, which shocked the country, the elderly woman was admitted to hospital and authorities opened an investigation.

This case has once again brought to light the controversial use of tasers by the Australian police, questioned by rights guarantee organizations such as Amnesty International.

In 2012, Brazilian student Roberto Curti died in Sydney after receiving 14 electric shocks from the police, in an incident for which a court in the country convicted four police officers in 2014 of the excessive use of force that resulted in the death of the young man, who suffered a psychotic episode. after ingesting a psychotropic substance.