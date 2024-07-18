Monterrey Mexico.- As of June, there have been four consecutive months of negative adjustments in the levels of temporary employment in the country, resulting in a loss of 95 thousand jobs.

BBVA analyst David Cervantes said in his analysis for the Employment Monitor that the slower growth observed in job creation is mainly due to a sharp slowdown in temporary jobs.

Data from the IMSS show that in March there was a monthly decrease of 10,261 temporary positions nationwide; in April, 3,995; in May, 46,527, and in June there were 34,665 cuts.

“This has not affected permanent employment, which is the most solid part of the employment structure and which, in contrast, has maintained positive monthly variations consistently throughout the year,” he said.

As of June, the total number of temporary jobs in the country is 3,023,465 registered.

The states with the largest number of temporary employees in the country are Mexico City, with 463,321; State of Mexico, with 279,646; Jalisco, with 266,206, and Nuevo Leon, with 175,851.

The analysis indicates that the expectation for the third quarter of this year is that there will be the creation of formal jobs (permanent and temporary), especially in August and September, due to seasonality issues.

“Although we expect employment to regain some strength during the third quarter of the year, we continue to believe that it will continue to show a more moderate pace of growth compared to the previous year,” the analyst said.

“This is due to the fact that a scenario of lower economic growth prevails compared to previous years; therefore, we now have a slight downward bias in our forecast of employment growth of 2.6 percent at the end of the year.”

Regarding wages, the study added that there is also a slowdown.

“Real wages and wages in June increased by 4.3 percent and 6.4 percent year-on-year, respectively. This growth was partly affected by the temporary increase in inflation (from 4.7 to 5.0 percent in June),” he added.