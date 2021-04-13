Dubai (Union)

The Ministry of Community Development revealed in its report on “Evaluation of the Preparation Program – Live Broadcast” to qualify young men who are about to get married, about a high level of satisfaction among young men and women towards the program’s objectives with its various lectures, and the importance of educating young people about the future of married life, as the happiness rate of the recipient of the “Preparation” program has reached Tele »to more than 95%. The Ministry of Community Development had approved, in light of the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic, the organization of remote lectures with the feature of “direct” through smart devices, as part of the “preparation” program to qualify young citizens who are about to get married, which is mandatory for the beneficiaries of the marriage grant, to fulfill the conditions for obtaining The grant comes in a step that comes in line with the Ministry’s efforts to provide services to remote dealers, in order to achieve the directions of the smart government in light of the measures taken to limit the spread of the new Corona virus (Covid-19). The report, which was counted in 5 months during the period from August to December 2020 AD, included about 1577 young men and women who attended 11 lectures for “preparation”, of 537 people in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, 202 in Dubai, 330 in Sharjah, 92 in Ajman, and 34 in Umm al-Quwain. , 176 in Ras Al Khaimah, and 206 in the Emirate of Fujairah. Wahida Khalil Darwish, Director of the Marriage Grant Department at the Ministry of Community Development, confirmed that the satisfaction rate of young men and women enrolled in the “remote” preparation program to qualify those who are about to get married has reached 98% in the general evaluation of the program, 95% in the evaluation of the lecturers, and 94% in the evaluation of coordination and organization. For the program.

She revealed that 97% of young people who are about to get married support the organization of the “Preparation” program directly from a distance, and 98% said that the program introduced those who are about to get married with methods of solving problems, overcoming the pressures of new life and managing family dialogue, and 98% confirmed that the program contributed to achieving knowledge. And there is consensus between the spouses, and 98% indicated that the program included in its interlocutor all questions about those who are about to get married.

Wahida Khalil Darwish pointed to a set of development proposals for the program that the participants put in the “Preparation” lectures, which will be studied and implemented as possible, most notably: the generalization of a preparation program on television channels for the benefit of those entering marriage, old married couples and unmarried youth. The focus is more on giving real case examples and stories. And add the topic of living with the husband’s family and how to coexist with them. And delve more deeply into the focus of family intervention in marital life. Young men and women who are about to get married stressed the importance of family counselors talking about anger and tension at home, and how to remove and separate external problems from marital life. And the necessity to provide awareness programs or a social reformer that is in semi-permanent contact with married couples in the first year, by any available technical means, which is a reference for the husband and wife to solve some problems or disputes instead of the intervention of parents and the aggravation of the problem sometimes.