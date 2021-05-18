The Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, confirmed that people working in the first line of defense during the Corona pandemic sacrificed themselves, their families and their rest times in order to support the state’s efforts to combat the virus and limit its spread, pointing out that the percentage of adherence to the precautionary measures and measures among groups of society is high. The emirate of Ajman exceeds 95%, as there are few groups that are hardly mentioned who are not committed, and they are educated and deterred if necessary.

This came during a ceremony held by Ajman Police and “Guinness World Records” to crown the Ajman Police General Command with a new achievement by breaking a Guinness World Record for the largest number of people (303 people) in a continuous video on the Internet thanking the first line of defense for their efforts in combating the spread. Corona », and they thank the public and society of all groups for their cooperation with the first line of defense and Ajman Police in adhering to the precautionary measures, with the participation of 31 nationalities in different languages.

Al-Nuaimi indicated that the percentage of cases infected with the Coronavirus decreases and the rates of recovery are increasing according to official statistics and data issued by the competent authorities in the country, due to the cooperation of community groups and their commitment to the precautionary measures and measures, indicating that the continuation of individuals to adhere to health requirements will lead the community to recovery.

He indicated that the idea of ​​entering the Guinness Book of Records was not spontaneous, but rather it was chosen by a study to achieve awareness and thanks to everyone in the country, as the safety of the individual is linked to the safety of society, indicating that the video was attended by 303 people in many languages ​​and their goal is to deliver a message of thanks to the first line of defense.

The Ajman Police explained that the idea of ​​the record was applied according to several stages by filming a video of people according to a specific frame, so that the person receives a wireless device and submits a thank-you letter to either the First Defense Line and the Ajman Police, or thanks from the Ajman Police or the first line of defense to the public.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

