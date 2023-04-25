Dubai Municipality reported that the compliance rate of food establishments during the month of Ramadan amounted to 95%.

It stated that the most prominent violations centered on the accumulation of food products and thermal preservation.

She explained to «Emirates Today» that her inspectors carried out campaigns on food warehouses that are frequently eaten during the month, hypermarkets and associations, with the aim of ensuring their compliance with health requirements, stressing that the compliance rate reached 95%.

It stated that it applies a dynamic system in smart inspection, through which the inspectors follow five methods. The first is the routine inspection of food establishments, which is programmed electronically according to the latest evaluation of the establishment. The second method is the application of corrective measures for basic and high-risk violations.

The third method is to inspect the administrative order, and this method is followed during campaigns against poorly evaluated food establishments, and its aim is to raise their evaluation levels. Events, the fifth method is to verify the reports received through the call center, and take the necessary measures according to the results of the investigation.

Quality of life in Dubai

Dubai Municipality confirmed that it carried out several control campaigns before and during Eid Al-Fitr to ensure that the requirements for transporting, storing, preparing and displaying products and foodstuffs are met, within the framework of ensuring the safety of the most traded food during the Eid holidays, and providing the best health and safety elements to enhance the quality of life in Dubai.

She stated that the food inspection team carried out campaigns on food establishments, hypermarkets, sweets, chocolate shops, and popular and Arabic sweets, to ensure the application of best practices, and the adherence of workers in food establishments to the highest standards of personal hygiene.