The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed that more than 95% of the private sector companies targeted by Emiratisation decisions have committed to providing “real job opportunities” for national cadres in various job and professional “skilled” sectors, while the Ministry indicated that its inspection teams conducted more than 422.9 A thousand inspection visits to establishments and employers over the past year, during which it was proven that 916 companies were involved in falsely hiring citizens.

In detail, the Ministry warned the establishments included in the nationalization targets against involvement or undertaking five cases classified under the heading of violation of nationalization decisions, including “sham nationalization, deception to obtain the privileges of the (Nafis) program, circumventing the requirement to achieve the nationalization goals,” and “the beneficiary not joining the program.” Work after issuing a work permit and the facility receiving support from the (Nafis) program,” and “the beneficiary’s irregularity in working for the facility after joining or stopping work and the facility not informing the (Nafis) Council.”

According to the Ministry, the list of five violations also includes “the beneficiary’s interruption of training or study programs for reasons not accepted by the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council,” and finally “the facility’s failure to report any change occurring in the terms of benefit without a reason accepted by the Council,” stressing that proving any facility committed Violating the circumvention of Emiratisation targets by reducing the numbers or changing the classification of its workers, or any other form of fraud, exposes it to legal accountability and gradual fines starting with 100 thousand dirhams for the first time, to be increased to 300 thousand dirhams in the event of committing the violation for the second time, and up to 100 thousand dirhams. Up to 500 thousand dirhams in the event that the company commits the same violation for the third time, or for any other subsequent time.

Official statistics from the Ministry, a copy of which was obtained by Emirates Today, revealed that more than 95% of the private sector companies registered with the Ministry and targeted by Emiratisation decisions have committed to providing “real job opportunities” for national cadres, in compliance with Emiratisation policies and decisions, pointing out that the inspection teams The Ministry conducted 422,949 inspection visits to establishments and employers over the past year, during which it was proven that 916 companies were involved in falsely hiring citizens, which is a clear violation of Emiratisation policies and decisions.

The Ministry renewed its call on citizens working in the private sector to report any practices that violate Emiratisation regulations and laws, through the methods and means of communication provided by the Ministry, while calling on establishments and employers to continue implementing the controls and obligations set by the Ministry to enhance compliance with the Emiratisation system, and avoid sham Emiratisation practices, such as The facility is keen to take a number of mandatory administrative and professional measures when employing any citizen, including enabling the citizen employee to perform his work, providing the appropriate workplace and tools, while providing the minimum qualification, training and empowerment to complete the necessary work, in addition to the obligation to obtain a work permit for him. From the Ministry, concluding an employment contract in accordance with the systems in force in the Ministry, and paying the agreed-upon wage in accordance with the Wage Protection System.

The Ministry stated that the list of mandatory administrative procedures for establishments that employ national cadres also includes registering the citizen in the pension and social insurance system, paying monthly contributions, in accordance with the legislation regulating that, within one month from the date of issuance of his work permit, and reporting any change that occurs in the employment contract that affects… In the conditions for benefiting from the benefits of the “Nafis” program, stressing the necessity of the employer’s commitment to cancel the citizen’s work permit immediately in the event of the end of the contractual relationship.

The Ministry warned employers against giving the citizen a lower wage than his counterparts who perform the same job tasks, or reducing the citizen’s wage under the pretext of benefiting from government support programs “Nafes.”

She stressed the need for national cadres working in the private sector to adhere to the obligations contained in the decree law regulating labor relations and its executive regulations, and the decisions issued in implementation of them, and the decisions related to the “NAFES” program, in addition to the obligations contained in the employment contract signed by him.

Job advertisements

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on companies and establishments that are obligated to implement Emiratisation targets to avoid committing three legal violations when announcing any vacant positions allocated to national cadres, the first of which is displaying any advertisements for “misleading jobs”, which do not represent an available and real job opportunity, or at unskilled professional levels. . The second is to refer to government Emiratisation policies or their benefits when advertising jobs without obtaining prior permission from the ministry. Finally, the employment advertisement includes any benefits of government support and incentives related to citizens in the private sector.

• 422.9 thousand inspection visits to facilities targeted for “nationalization” last year.