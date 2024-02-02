Based on what is indicated by a new report from Griffin Gaming Partners, the 95% of video game producers is developing or supporting a game”live service“, that is, a video game designed to be continuously updated and expanded.
The information comes from the “2023 Game Development Report” created in partnership with Rendered Venture Capital which questioned 537 video game producers from around the world. Among these, 66% said that live services are one necessary for long-term success.
The report also notes a very interesting detail: a traditional game generally takes three years to develop, while a live service exceeds five. This means there is a bigger investment (and risk) behind these projects.
The considerations of the live-service report
“Multi-year game development forms production processes and pipelines that aim to achieve key milestones in what is essentially a waterfall process. Production in live services, on the other hand, is a constant state of planning and regulation of game parameters to improve the player experience, while designing and shipping new features to add new value to players,” the survey reads.
Furthermore, the report adds that live services teams want release content faster.
“Across the industry, live service teams have stated that their ideal production schedules are weekly to biweekly for live operations cadences and biweekly to monthly for game content updates. In the context of developing a game, which typically spans multiple years, live service production schedules move at a much faster rate.”
Among the recent live services there is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, here is our review.
