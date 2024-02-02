Based on what is indicated by a new report from Griffin Gaming Partners, the 95% of video game producers is developing or supporting a game”live service“, that is, a video game designed to be continuously updated and expanded.

The information comes from the “2023 Game Development Report” created in partnership with Rendered Venture Capital which questioned 537 video game producers from around the world. Among these, 66% said that live services are one necessary for long-term success.

The report also notes a very interesting detail: a traditional game generally takes three years to develop, while a live service exceeds five. This means there is a bigger investment (and risk) behind these projects.