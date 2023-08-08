The media office of the UAE government confirmed that the Ministry of Justice has made qualitative achievements in adopting digital transformation during the first quarter of this year, as 95% of federal court cases are conducted remotely, while marriage services are completed entirely digitally.

Among the statistics he recently published on his website, he indicated that 99% of the notary services are digital through visual communication and blockchain technology, while the duration of issuing digital agencies and power of attorney for lawyers without human intervention is 10 minutes.

The Ministry of Justice has achieved several achievements in terms of digital transformation in its services, as pleadings before courts have become digital, and are available throughout the week from anywhere and anytime.

The UAE’s digital government stated that the virtual digital pleading allows quick access to litigants, anywhere and at any time without any restrictions, and through digital channels, as the plaintiff was able to enter the smart justice system, which was launched by the Ministry of Justice, and record his statements and requests in the case.

It allows the defendant, at the same time, to respond to these requests, under the supervision of the competent judge or case manager, while achieving flexibility in time, enabling the two parties to exchange requests and respond to them throughout the day set for the session.

She explained that the pleading is based on a discussion and response between the two parties to the case, so that each of them presents his defenses, arguments, proofs, and requests through notes, documents, previous judicial rulings, and evidence, and the judge listens to the two parties, and the secretary of the session records the statements and facts in the digital session minutes, and this was what previously happened directly. Either by the presence of the parties to the case in person to the court, or their virtual presence remotely before the judge, according to the pre-determined session schedule, as it took a lot of time, effort and procedures for the litigants.

She pointed out that, with the launch of the virtual digital pleading service, the pleading form was transformed from its previous system into an instant conversation system between the parties to the case, which takes place directly and their statements are recorded and documented in the digital pleading minutes and in the digital case record.

The service can be accessed, and the digital pleadings record can be viewed via smartphones or the website 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The parties to the case are able to add any new evidence or document whenever they want, which facilitates the journey of litigants’ access to court sessions at any time and from anywhere.

The chat system works effectively in accelerating the pace of litigation, shortens many procedures, and contributes to achieving speedy justice.

It allows customers to write down information and submit all documents automatically under the supervision of the judge directly, to make the final decision in case the case is ready and decide on it, which contributes to accelerating the achievement of justice for remote litigants, and shortening the effort on customers without the need for them to come to courts, or to attend remotely.

During the middle of this year, the Ministry of Justice launched the service of issuing a digital agency, within the ministry’s digital platform www.moj.gov.ae, which contributes to enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE in terms of ease of doing business, and motivating citizens of the country to work in the private sector, as statistics indicate an increase in the percentage of clerk Private justice, with 33% of the general notary public, since the beginning of this year.

In the second phase, the platform provides eight agencies: appointing a lawyer and digital agencies in the areas of cases, real estate, rental disputes, the establishment of licenses, cars, shares, and company management.

The launch comes within the framework of the country’s government’s directives to build a future without paper transactions, which contributes to saving time and resources and preserves the sustainable environment approved by the Council of Ministers, and in line with the future directions of the Ministry of Justice, specifically the axis of proactive judicial services, which included the development of judicial and legal services in the country. , and building an integrated system of services that contribute to the society’s rapid access to judicial and legal services in the best electronic and smart ways, expanding and contributing to legal artificial intelligence projects, strengthening strategic partnerships, and establishing a culture of innovation in the institutional work environment.

The customer can, from anywhere and at any time, submit his transaction and issue his digital proxies in less than 10 minutes, without the need for the intervention of the notary public. Modern, with the possibility of sharing it digitally with the various parties and competent authorities, and verifying it through the government’s digital platform.

The platform was built in both Arabic and English using digital transaction techniques, with the aim of ensuring data integrity and preventing fraud or manipulation. Speedy completion of transactions to achieve digital, technical and scientific excellence.