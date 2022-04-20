Research indicates that 64% of respondents reduced spending – of these, 49% made large or very large cuts

The impact of inflation was felt by 95% of the population in the last 6 months, indicates lifting from the FSB Institute Research carried out at the request of the CNI (National Confederation of Industry). More than half (64%) of respondents say they have reduced spending. Of these, 49% said they had made large or very large cuts.

2,015 people were interviewed from April 1st to 5th. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Survey data indicate that 76% of Brazilians believe that their financial situation has been harmed by inflation and 66% think that inflation will increase in the next 6 months.

There is a big difference between the income of those who say they believe in inflationary growth in the coming months: 71% among those with an income of 1 to 2 minimum wages against 55% in the population with an income above 5 minimum wages.

The current economic situation, compared to previous economic crises, is considered as serious as or more serious by 81% of the population. According to the CNI, the worst perception is of the population over 60 years old, which has lived with high inflation and various economic plans.

“The war in Ukraine has brought more uncertainty to the global economy, which drives inflation and raises fears of economic downturn across the world.”, declared the president of the CNI, Robson Braga de Andrade.

“Faced with this difficult and unwanted situation, Brazil needs to adopt the right measures to encourage economic growth, job creation and an increase in the population’s income. The main one is tax reform. We have no way of getting away from it.”

The rise in inflation impacted purchases in several segments: