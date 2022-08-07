The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 191,532 new examinations were conducted in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of discovering and counting cases infected with the emerging “Corona” virus (Covid-19) and those in contact with them and isolating them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 945 new HIV infections of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and subject to the necessary health care.

Thus, the total number of registered cases is 998,714.

The ministry also announced that no new deaths were recorded, so that the number of deaths in the country remains 2,337.

And it announced the recovery of 980 cases of people infected with the emerging “Corona” virus (Covid-19) and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease.

Thus, the total number of recovery cases is 977 thousand and 608 cases.